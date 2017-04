KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police and the Kansas City Fire Department were called to the scene Thursday afternoon of an overturned truck at Ward Parkway and Roanoke Parkway.

The truck was apparently hauling cooking oil and there is a large spill of used cooking oil at the location.

