Two local churches hosting fundraisers for Officer Tom Wagstaff’s family

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A church community is coming together to help an injured police officer and his family. They're holding a dinner to raise money for Officer Thomas Wagstaff's family Thursday.

The dinner is from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 9349 East 65th Street, Raytown, Mo. 64133.

Diners have the choice of chicken, fish or pasta. There will also be a salad and dessert bar.

If you can't say long, carry out is available.

In addition to dinner there will be a silent auction and raffles going on. You must be present to win the raffle.

Tickets are $20 for adults. Children 12 and under are $10. Volunteers expect to have 300 people.

Officer Wagstaff, 42, was shot in the head when responding to a home burglary March 29 in Independence. Doctors have called his recovery 'remarkable.'

Kansas City Baseball Historical Society is also hosting a fundraiser for the officer in Independence.

Former Royals and Chiefs will be signing autographs from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Eastside Baptist Church. Tickets can be purchased at the door. They're $10 per autograph.

Among those scheduled to appear:

Brian McRae

Mike MacFarlane

Dennis Leonard

Deron Cherry

Bill Maas

Jan Stenerud

KC Wolf

Jack Clark (1985 St. Louis Cardinals)

Bob Dernier (Chicago Cubs)