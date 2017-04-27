Two young boys caught on camera doing ‘the right thing to do’

LAYTON, Utah -- It's the classic tale of what to do with found money...Keep it, or try to find its owner?
A Utah mother is thrilled with how her young boys dealt with money found outside a neighbor's house.
In the video, shot by her neighbor, you can hear Eli and Bronx Squire discussing what to do.
Eli: "Do you want to do the right thing to do or keep it?"
Bronx: "Do the right thing to do."
Eli: "Uh huh. It's best to ask someone."
Then the pair asks Jennifer Arismendi if the money is hers.
The says it is and thanks them for bringing it back.
