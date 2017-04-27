Two young boys caught on camera doing ‘the right thing to do’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAYTON, Utah -- It's the classic tale of what to do with found money...Keep it, or try to find its owner?

A Utah mother is thrilled with how her young boys dealt with money found outside a neighbor's house.

In the video, shot by her neighbor, you can hear Eli and Bronx Squire discussing what to do.

Eli: "Do you want to do the right thing to do or keep it?"

Bronx: "Do the right thing to do."

Eli: "Uh huh. It's best to ask someone."

Then the pair asks Jennifer Arismendi if the money is hers.

The says it is and thanks them for bringing it back.