Working fast, volunteers construct playground to surprise 8-year-old battling cancer after school

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- The countdown is on as more than 20 volunteers are building a custom playhouse for a boy battling a brain tumor.

Volunteers say their goal is to finish the 180-square-foot playground before the 8-year-old gets home from school around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Blake Danforth was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was two.

After aggressive treatments for several years Blake has muscle weakness and paralysis on his right side.

Home Depot and Hope-Builders Home Repair heard Blake's story, and since volunteers have stepped up to build Blake a custom playhouse.

The playhouse will give Blake an accessible place to play where he can enjoy being outdoors.

"I just hope that I can keep my eyes dry during the whole thing," Jason Sanburg with Home Depot said. "I know his grandfather will definitely be emotional, his parents, as well. I can't wait to see the look on Blake's face."