Burglars take six-figures worth of merchandise from metro Sprint stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo -- A Sprint Store on 350 Highway, and another on Blue Ridge in Kansas City, were ht by burglars who got away an estimated $100,000 in merchandise.

The stores were burglarized early Sunday morning and again on Monday when the stores were closed and no employees were The thieves took phones, including Samsung S8's and iPhone 7's, as well as iPads.

The merchandise was stolen from displays and cabinets in the front of the store and back room stock.

Police warn that Sprint has the serial numbers for the stolen merchandise and has shut down the phones and iPads. The devices are blocked from activation.

"If you are going to buy a cell phone online or on the street and it is in a box, it is packaged as if you had bought it in the store I would meet at a Sprint store and walk in with the person who is going to sell it to you," said Raytown Police Sergeant Jimmy Wolsey. "Make sure they run the serial numbers and make sure it is a good product that they can activate."

Police are looking for three men. They say the same people are identified in both store burglaries. Investigators recovered blood and fingerprints from the scene so they have good evidence to help with the case.

If you know anything that can help identify the burglars, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.