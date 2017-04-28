Firefighters put stop to flames before they caused significant damage to south KC restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Firefighters were able to keep an early morning fire outside of a south Kansas City restaurant from spreading and causing significant damage Friday morning.

Firefighters say around 6:15 a.m. they received three separate calls about a fire outside of the Peppermill Lounge South restaurant near Hickman Mills Drive and Longview Road.

The battalion chief on the scene says crews were able to minimize the damage inside of the building as they kept the flames on the outside. He did say there was some water damage on the inside of the business.

The awning that sits at the front of the restaurant burned to the ground. There's no electrical wiring in the awning so crews weren't sure what caused the fire.

No one was inside the business at the time of the fire and damage was limited to the outside.

It is unclear if they'll still open up at 11 a.m. Friday.