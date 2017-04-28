Jimmy John’s has clever response to KCPD’s quick capture of robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police announced Friday that they had captured the man seen pulling a gun on a Jimmy John's employee, and the sandwich shop seized the opportunity to stretch their well-known slogan as a way to say thank you.

On Twitter Jimmy John's responded to the Kansas City Police Department and said, "Wow, Freaky Fast capture! KC police are Rockstars!"

Police said the public's tips helped them identify and capture the man who is seen on surveillance video walking into the Jimmy John's located at 3900 Broadway Blvd., placing an order then pulling a gun instead of his wallet out of his pocket and pointed it at the cashier.