Kansas City boy badly burned defies odds to survive, mom calls him a ‘miracle’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four years ago doctors feared a Kansas City toddler wouldn't survive after getting scalded in a tub of hot water. Six-year-old Korbin Edwards suffered extensive burns at the hands of his mom's ex-boyfriend, and his speedy recovery has shocked everyone.

On Friday he was having lots of fun in his backyard jumping around his trampoline with his mom and big brother. Mom D.J. Gilbert says without a doubt, her little Korby has bounced back from an awful and traumatic experience.

"I'm super grateful. I'm so happy," the mom said.

On March 26, 2013 police arrested Gilbert's then boyfriend, Daniel Rose, for allegedly abusing Korbin. Investigators say Rose initially said while he was watching the child, Korbin broke out in a rash. D.J. Gilbert said Rose never called 911, but instead called her at work. She said after Rose texted her a photo of her child's burned body, she rushed home and then rushed Korbin to the hospital.

"What was the hardest part?" FOX 4's Robert Townsend asked.

"Them telling me that he was burned and watching blisters on him come up and pop over and over and over. I think what had happened was he was trying to potty train him, and I think he had pottied in his pants and Daniel got mad and put him in the tub," the mom said.

Investigators say Korbin suffered first and second degree burns. Last summer, Rose was convicted of first degree assault and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Four years after he was burned, Korbin, now a Kindergartener, defied all odds and never needed any skin grafts, and that's why his mom says she's holding a miracle.

"I was told that he wouldn't walk or even live. I think that's pretty cool. He's a strong kid," Korbin's mom said.

Korbin spent a month in the hospital, and underwent therapy for about a year-and-a-half. His mom says despite occasional nightmares her "little trooper" is doing fine.