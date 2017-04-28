KC Jimmy John’s employee who kept his cool describes armed robbery where suspect pointed gun in his face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Security footage of a gun point robbery at a Kansas City Jimmy John's has gone viral with millions of views. The employee stands completely calm with a gun in his face while everyone was wondering, what was going through his mind?

Tuker Murray says he was working behind the cash register when a man walked in asking what type of cheese they had, then pulled out a gun. Murray spoke with BBC in a Skye interview.

"I just looked at it then looked back at him, he told me to open the drawer quietly, he whispered it to me," Murray recalled

"I just stared at him and he said it again, open the drawer quietly. I still just stared at him. Then he put it in my face, and told me to open the (bleep) drawer. I didn`t want to give it to him, but my manager was behind me and was like, 'we`ll give it to you, we`ll give it to you,'" he continued.

Suspect Terry K. Rayford was on parole in Missouri for another armed robbery, and is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a federal offense. Court documents say that he told investigators he was committing robberies to pay his crack cocaine supplier, whom he owed money to. He added that he had considered violating his parole so he could complete his sentence, saying that parole conditions were hard to follow.

Murray said Rayford wanted every last bit of what was in the register.

"I gave it all to him, and there was a dollar still sitting on there, and he said give me all of it! I picked up the till and tried to give it to him. I was actually surprised that the detective told me today that he did a whole bunch of robberies, because it was amateur hour," Murray said.

After Kansas City police tweeted Friday morning that the suspect was in custody, Jimmy John's responded with their well known slogan saying: "Wow freaky fast capture, KC police are rockstars!"

Rayford faces up 10 years in a federal prison and a $250,000 fine.