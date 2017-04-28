KC police searching for missing 29-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for 29-year-old Jamie Toliver, who has not been seen since April 14.

According to police, Toliver was dropped off that evening near 39th Terrace and Oakley, and her family hasn’t heard from her since.

Police describe Toliver as a light-skinned black female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing white shorts, a white shirt and brown sandals.

If you know where she is, call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136 or 911.