Law enforcement steps up security at Center Middle School after recent Snapchat threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating after a threat made on social media was directed toward students and staff at Center Middle School near 103rd and Wornall Road.

The threat was made Thursday night on Snapchat the district said.

Police say they are working with school security to identify the suspect who they believe is a student. They will be at the school Friday to ensure everyone's safety.

Kelly Wachel with Center School District said they could not release details about the threat but did say they could rule out anything racial in nature.

"It was an inappropriate threat," Wachel said. "We're not prepared right now to talk about what the threat was. We're working with police still on the investigation."

Center Middle School sent the following message to parents Friday:

Hello Center Middle School parents and guardians,

This is Linda Williams, principal at Center Middle School. Thank you for trusting us with your children this morning. You should be proud of the way they came in the school and interacted with our teachers and administrators. We did check all the students and adults as they entered the school and the police were here to monitor and provide extra safety precautions.

Throughout the day we will be talking with students and parents to continue investigating who made the Snapchat threat. We also want to stress that we take very seriously social media threats. Please help us work with your children in talking about responsible use of social media and that we are accountable for what we post on social media.

Again, thank you for trusting us with your children today. Everything is going well and we are moving through our day normally with some extra precautions. Have a good rest of your day.

