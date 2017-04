Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A unique play is opening up Friday night in Lee's Summit, where the stage is not in a theater but in local shops.

It's a unique collaboration between the arts and businesses and begins at 7 p.m. beginning at Got Art Gallery, 18 SE 3rd Street.

Tickets are $10. Guests are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes prior to showtime to check-in.