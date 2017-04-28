Lee’s Summit man already facing separate rape charge accused of having sex with underage teenage girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County prosecutors charged a 24-year-old Lee's Summit man with six counts of statutory rape. Garret Laughland is accused of having sex multiple times with a 15-year-old girl who thought he was much younger.

Laughland is in custody on a $500,000 bond at the Jackson County Detention Center. FOX 4's Melissa Stern tried to get a comment from the victim's guardian, but was told she can't discuss the case because it's ongoing and involves juveniles in foster care. Laughland's family was not home when she tried to get a comment from them, but here's what the court documents reveal:

The victim's guardian reported that on March 13 -- she heard noises coming from the victim's bedroom- and went to investigate. There she found the teen partially clothed on the bed. On the other side of the bed she said she found Laughland naked lying on the floor. The guardian said Laughland fled out of a bedroom window.

Three days later, documents show the victim disclosed to her counselor that she had sex with Laughland on several occasions in Independence and at his home in Lee’s Summit.

On April 24, she told an investigator with Child Protective Services that she met Laughland at a car show in February or March. She said she told Laughland she was 15, and he told her he was 17. She said they had sex, and that they communicated on apps like Snapchat and Kik.

Laughland later told her that he was 19 and not 17, but they had sex one more time after that. Laughland is actually 24, and it's not the first time that he has been in trouble with the law.

In 2013 he pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, and received a suspended imposition of sentence.

On October 3, 2016 he was charged with second degree rape in Jackson County and originally held on a $75,000 cash bond, but days later it was reduced to $5,000. On October 24 he posted bond and was released from jail while he awaited trial, which is scheduled for September.

No court dates are listed yet for the statutory rape charges.