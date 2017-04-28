Olathe Northwest makes changes to student parking after student was hit crossing street last month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- New temporary security measures were announced at Olathe Northwest High School after a student was hit by a car last month.

One month ago a 16-year-old was walking across the street when another student hit him with her car.

That 16-year-old student had multiple broken bones but he is going to be okay, and at this point, it's not clear if the driver is going to be ticketed or charged.

The principal sent out an email to parents in the district, outlining the new measures.

According to the police report, the girl was driving faster than the 35 mph speed limit when her car hit the student who was walking across the street from the parking lot of the College Boulevard Activity Center.

Students who choose to park at "C-Back" must now walk south of the lot to the existing city crosswalk at College Boulevard and Lone Elm. Students who do not follow this measure will lose their parking privileges.

Also, parents can no longer drop off or pick up by parking at the College Boulevard Activity Center. They need to go through the 'drop-off and pick-up traffic pattern.'

The school will also have a security guard in place to enforce the temporary measures until a long-term solution is figured out.

The district is working on a permanent plan with police and the community but until one is ironed out, the temporary measures need to be followed.