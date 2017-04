Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's time once again to celebrate comic books, animation and science fiction in Kansas City at the 2017 Planet Comicon.

Planet Comicon 2017 begins on Friday and runs through Sunday at Bartle Hall.

Some of the big names attending the event are Tara Reid, Wil Wheaton and Stephen Amell. Click here for the full list of guests.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Check out Planet Comicon Kansas City 2016's recap below.