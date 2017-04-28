Popcorn Bag movie reviews: The Circle and Graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "The Circle" unbroken? "Graduation" deserve a diploma? FOX 4's Russ Simmons has the answers in this week's Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

1) THE CIRCLE (PG-13)

So what's the downside of our obsession with social media? The new thriller "The Circle," based on Dave Egger's novel, focuses on the possibility of Big Brother's dystopian grip and a loss of privacy. Emma Watson plays a wide-eyed innocent who confronts corporate villain Tom Hanks and his nefarious plans.

"The Circle" has a great premise and strong cast, but suffers from some plot holes and the setup requires viewers to make a few too many leaps of faith.

SHAWN says "The Circle" attempts to be a smart movie about internet privacy but just comes across as dumb on all levels. Even Tom Hanks drowns in the mind-numbing idiocies of the script.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

2) GRADUATION (R)

The Romanian language film "Graduation" is a starkly realistic and involving drama that examines what occurs when good people compromise their principles when faced with a moral dilemma. Director Christian Mungiu won the Best Director prize at Cannes for this naturalistic drama that forces the audience to question their own ethics. It's an intelligent drama that will stick with you.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: Did Not Screen

