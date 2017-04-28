Scene of cooking oil spill clear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Roads are still closed Friday morning due to slick conditions but clean-up crews have cleared the scene of a cooking oil spill that occurred Thursday afternoon on the Country Club Plaza.

The spill happened near Roanoke and Ward Parkway when a truck owned by Brooks Grease Service overturned on the bridge. A tank of used cooking oil spilled all over the road and into Brush Creek.

The Kansas City Fire Department brought in the hazardous materials unit to clean the mess. They used "soak pads" and sand to soak up all of the oil from the road.

The oil in Brush Creek, a bigger issue, and more difficult to clean. Firefighters placed buoys in the water to catch it and grease trucks also came along to skim the grease off of the surface.

KCMO Deputy Fire Chief James Garret said, other than the rancid smell, there is no danger to the public.

There is no word on just how much oil was spilled. FOX 4 is told the driver of the grease truck was taken to the hospital.