Sporting KC’s Cameron Porter makes paleo chicken fingers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The FOX 4 kitchen is a popular place to be and filled with delicious food. Sporting Kansas City's forward, Cameron Porter, even stopped by to visit Nick Vasos and show off his cooking skills. During his visit, Porter shared and demonstrated one of his favorite recipes for paleo chicken fingers. Check it out in the video above or scroll down to determine what you need to purchase the next time you're at the grocery store.

Paleo Chicken Fingers

Ingredients:

o 3 Chicken breasts

o 2 to 3 eggs

o 2 to 3 cup almond meal

o 2 spoon smoked paprika

o 1 spoon cayenne pepper

o 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

o Clean the chicken breasts and get rid of the nerves and weird parts

o Cut it in chicken-finger looking pieces

o Use food processor to mix almond meal and the spices (or mix it in a big bowl until spice is evenly mixed)

o Beat the eggs in a high-edged plate or bowl

o In another plate put the mixed almond meal

o Take a chicken piece, dip it into the eggs (all sides) then transfer it to the other plate and roll it in almond meal. Do this for each piece individually for best results.

o Set the pieces in a glass dish as you go (either on top of each other or apart)

o Cover the glass dish with aluminum foil to avoid drying them out

o Pre-heat the oven at 390°

o Cook about 16 min at 390°

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.