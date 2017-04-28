St. Agnes students put their books away for the day to focus on day of service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROELAND PARK, Kan. -- More than 300 children at St. Agnes School will be closing their books for the day and giving back to the community.

Friday is "Rams Reaching Out Day" where the kids put their books away and grab a shovel, or a broom or whatever they need to help others.

This is the second year for the program.

FOX 4's Kathy Quinn stopped by one of the preschool classes where three-year-olds bagged pasta for Catholic Charities.

One of the students Kathy spoke with even hosted a lemonade stand where he raised more than $100 to donate.