Third KC CARE Clinic opens in Northeast neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A health clinic aimed at providing affordable treatment is celebrating a grand opening Friday in Kansas City's Northeast neighborhood.

This is the third KC CARES Clinic in the metro, and it's located off Independence Avenue and Van Brunt. It used to be a private practice.

They will offer medical services priced on a sliding scale based on income -- with fees being as low as $10 for qualifying patients. They want to ensure that no one is turned away because of financial reasons.

More than half a million people in Kansas City do not have access to health care right now.

So here, a trained doctor or nurse practitioner will give the medical treatment you need.

"I think it means the world to them," VP Marketing KC CARE Clinic Doug Day said. "I mean, if you're a mom or a dad with young children and aren't able to take care your kids, aren't able to take care of your loved ones, and to have a resource like Kansas City care come to your neighborhood, it's significant."

The grand opening is at 4 p.m.

To learn more or make an appointment, go to kccareclinic.org.

In a previous version FOX 4 said care would be provided for free to those without insurance or those who were under insured. Prices will actually be based on a sliding scale according to the patient's income.