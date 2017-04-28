Weatherby Lake police cancel Silver Alert for missing, endangered woman

**Update: Police say that Dena Sue Robinson returned home and is safe**

WEATHERBY LAKE, Mo. — The Weatherby Lake Police Department issued a Silver Alert for missing woman on Friday evening. Dena Sue Robinson was last heard from on Friday afternoon at 1:25.

The 76-year-old woman is 5′ 4″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, she’s wearing a shirt, but police don’t the color, in addition to white pants. She suffers from dementia.

She is driving a dark red 2015 Kia Optima with Missouri license plates: YH0-T8K, and was last seen at 8110 NW Potomac Road in Weatherby Lake.

Robinson left her address at 12:20 p.m. to see her son. Just before 1:30 p.m., Robinson talked to her husband on the phone and said that she was possibly in Lawrence, Kansas and was lost.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should immediately dial 911, or call the Weatherby Lake Police Department at (816) 858-3521.