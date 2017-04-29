BBQ lovers get their fix and help metro foster families at ‘Ribs for Kids’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Despite a rainy Saturday, hundreds of families bought fresh barbecue ribs to benefit a local foster organization. Volunteers bundled up for Ribs for Kids.

"People come from all over, even people who don't live in the Kansas City area will get tickets, or will find a way to get ribs, so that's really cool," said Nathan Ross with FosterAdopt Connect.

Nathan Ross was a teenager when he was adopted. He said the money goes towards helping foster families get the resources they need.

"If my parents did not have the support of programs and people in the community, I don't know if they would've had the ability to take in as many people as they have," said Ross.

This year organizers hope to raise more than 30,000 for FosterAdopt Connect.

To donate, go to FosterAdopt.org.