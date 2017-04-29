Humane Society treating pit bull puppy set on fire in apparent act of animal cruelty

This story comes with a very serious disclaimer. Graphic photos of the dog’s injuries are included at the bottom of this story. Our intent is not to shock or disturb, but to show the true aftermath of such horrific actions, and to appeal to anyone with information to please contact police. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City is treating a puppy suffering severe burns, in what the organization believes was a malicious act of animal cruelty.

The Humane Society posted images on Facebook of a 4-month old pitbull puppy they call Aurora, who was brought in with 2nd and 3rd degree burns covering almost half her body.

The animal welfare organization said the puppy was found running down the street and picked up at 813 S. Feree Street in Kansas City, Kan. and brought in for treatment. They are asking anyone with information on who may have been responsible to please contact Kansas City, Kan. police.

The post writes:

Every so often we see glimpses of humankind at its worst & today is one of those days. 😔 These pictures are graphic but we want you to meet Aurora, a ~4 month old pitbull mix puppy who was brought to us today with 2nd & 3rd degree burns covering almost half of her body. 💔 She was reported to the local authorities while seen running down the street after being set on fire. Aurora was then picked up at 813 S. Ferree St. in KCK and brought to us through our Ray of Hope partnership with KCK Animal Services. She is now safe and being treated for her severe injuries, which will require about one month of burn care & may result in permanent scarring. Although we haven’t known Aurora long we can already see she is one brave little pup! 💪🏽🐶💜 If anyone has any information or tips on this cruelty case, please contact Det. Gunzenhauser with the Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department – KCKPD at 913-573-6058 or jgunzenhauser@kckpd.org Any and all donations towards Aurora’s extensive care would be greatly appreciated as well! You can donate to our Ray of Hope program, Gabriel’s Fund for injured animals, or sponsor Aurora here: http://hsgkc.org/donate.html We would also love to find a foster home for this sweet girl to recuperate in so anyone interested can fill out a foster app here: http://hsgkc.org/volunteer_fosterdogform.html 🏡 Thank you & we will keep you posted on Aurora’s progress! 🐾🐾

Below are the photos posted by the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.