Hundreds gather for celebration of life of Jessica Runions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of people gathered today to honor the life of a woman whose remains were found earlier this month.

Close to 300 people attended a celebration of life ceremony for Jessica Runions.

21-year-old Runions disappeared in September after a party in south Kansas City.

Her remains weren't found for seven months.

Saturday's celebration of Runions' life was organized by her 14-year-old sister.

More than a dozen people spoke in remembrance of Runions, including her mother who thanked everyone who helped in the search for answers.

Jessica Runions was last seen leaving that party in September with Kylr Yust.

Yust is currently in the Jackson County jail awaiting trial, accused of setting fire to Runions' SUV. Prosecutors have not linked him or charged him in connection with her death.