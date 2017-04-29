Man in serious condition after being shot in stomach in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night that left one man in serious condition.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. near 8th Street and Pacific Avenue.

The victim is described as a white male in his mid-20s. Police said he was shot in the stomach before he made it to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.