Rain not enough to keep away Sporting KC fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The rain came down all day at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday, but that didn't keep away the Sporting KC fans.

Soccer lovers braved the weather to root for their team, and their loyalty was rewarded: Sporting KC trounced Real Salt Lake 3-0.

It was cold and wet, but that slow down Sporting KC, who were looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, and they did so in a big way. Up 2-0, Gerso scored in extra time to put an exclamation point at the end of the game and give these hardcore fans something to smile about.