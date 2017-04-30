Breakfast egg spread recipe

Breakfast Egg Spread
Makes 8 servings (3 tablespoon serving)
Ingredients:
- 6 hardboiled eggs
- ¼ cup low fat ranch dip
- 2 Tablespoons minced green onion
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 2 strips of cooked bacon, chopped
Directions:
Chop eggs to a fine texture. Add ranch dip, minced green onion, salt, and pepper. Mix well. (This can also be done in a food processor.) Serve on toasted whole wheat mini bagels or baguette slices. Sprinkle cooked, chopped bacon over the top.
Nutritional Information per serving: Calories 60; Total Fat 3g; Saturated fat 2.5g; Protein 6g; Carbohydrate 0g; Fiber 0g; Sodium 180mg
Source: adapted from incredibleedibleegg.org