Breakfast egg spread recipe

Breakfast Egg Spread

Makes 8 servings (3 tablespoon serving)

Ingredients:

6 hardboiled eggs

¼ cup low fat ranch dip

2 Tablespoons minced green onion

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 strips of cooked bacon, chopped

Directions:

Chop eggs to a fine texture. Add ranch dip, minced green onion, salt, and pepper. Mix well. (This can also be done in a food processor.) Serve on toasted whole wheat mini bagels or baguette slices. Sprinkle cooked, chopped bacon over the top.

Nutritional Information per serving: Calories 60; Total Fat 3g; Saturated fat 2.5g; Protein 6g; Carbohydrate 0g; Fiber 0g; Sodium 180mg

Source: adapted from incredibleedibleegg.org