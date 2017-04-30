BREAKING: Wal-Mart at the Legends evacuated upon possible bomb threat

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are at the scene of a Wal-Mart at the Legends investigating a possible bomb threat.

The Wal-Mart has been evacuated while officers investigate.

Ofc. Tom Tomasic with the KCK Police Department said about 4:15 p.m., a man called police and stated that he had placed a bomb inside the Wal-Mart and that he was sitting outside in a white van waiting to see what happens.

Tomasic said officers did locate someone in a white van at the scene, but he is believed not to be the caller, although they are continuing to investigate.

Police bomb squads are continuing to search the Wal-Mart. Tomasic said the caller did give a possible location as to where he had supposedly planted the explosive, but officers will still thoroughly clear the entire area before it is deemed safe.

Check back for updates.