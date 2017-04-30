Kielbasa and kapusta recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Polish Sausage & Kraut (Kielbasa & Kapusta)

Ingredients:

5 lbs Smoked Polish Sausage (Krizman's House of Sausage)

10-lb can of Sauerkraut

1 lb of sliced bacon (chopped)

2 Med. Yellow onions diced

4 T salt

4 T ground black pepper

2 T garlic salt

2 T sugar

Directions:

Place a large 5 quart pot with Polish Sausage in the pan and cover with water and bring to a boil. Let boil for approximately 45 minutes or until casings are fork tender. Save 4 cups of liquid from sausage.

While Polish Sausage is cooking take #10 can of sauerkraut and place in mixing bowl. Dice up the bacon and fry on medium heat until brown. Add diced onions and sauté for about 3 to 4 minutes. Pour bacon and onion mixture over the Kraut. Add the salt, pepper, garlic salt and sugar and mix well.

Once Polish Sausage is done, cool slightly and then slice into bite size pieces and layer in a casserole dish. Start with the Kraut on the bottom and rotate every other layer with sausage. Add sausage liquid to the casserole dish and bake on 350° for 30 minutes. Enjoy!