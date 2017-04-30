Vegas-bound Spirit Airlines flight diverted to KCI after witnesses report smoke in cabin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Spirit Airlines flight was forced to make an unplanned landing at the Kansas City airport when smoke appeared in the plane’s cabin.

Spirit Airlines 551 was traveling from Akron-Canton Airport in Ohio to Las Vegas with 171 people on board when someone noticed smoke inside the plane.

A passenger sent photos to FOX 4, showing that the air masks deployed in the cabin.

The plane departed Akron-Canton at 6 p.m. Eastern, en route to Vegas, but was diverted to KCI nearly 2 and a half hours later.

The aircraft — an Airbus A320 — safely made an emergency landing and taxied to gate 76 at KCI.

There is no word yet on what was causing the smoke. FOX 4 is at the airport gathering more information.