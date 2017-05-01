NEW YORK — Drumroll please… April the giraffe’s baby boy finally has a name.

It is “Tajiri,” which means hope and confidence in Swahili. The calf will be called “Taj” for short.

The Animal Adventure Park in New York had been holding an online vote since April the giraffe gave birth to her baby boy April 15.

The public was asked to vote on names. Each vote cost $1. Money collected will be split between three causes that help animals.

April’s labor was watched for weeks over the webcam, a wait that went so long that some began to doubt if the 15-year-old giraffe was even pregnant.