Board of Police Commissioners asking for input from KC residents on city’s next police chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City will soon be protected by a new police chief, and the public's help is wanted in the search.

Current chief, Darryl Forte, announced his retirement in March. His final day on the job is May 20.

It will be up to the Board of Police Commissioners to hire his replacement.

Police Commissioners say they want the public's help to find the perfect candidate. To get public input, several community meetings are planed.

The first will be next Monday, May 8 at Maple Woods Community College.

Commissioners say they hope to hire Forte's replacement sometime this summer.