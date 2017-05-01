Dam gates reopen so high water can flow into Table Rock Lake, keep flooding in southern Mo. at manageable level

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANSON, Mo. -- Flooding in the southern part of Missouri could reach historic levels.

Though the rains moved out, the inches of rain that fell have already run off into area streams and rivers. That run off is now what has residents running for sandbags and making evacuation plans.

The gates on the dam opened at 2 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Sunday, in an effort to keep the additional runoff water from flooding the lake and tourism areas. They reopened around 8 a.m. Monday.

Thirty volunteers spent Sunday morning filling 5,000 sandbags. They were done in three hours.

In the commercial area of Branson Landing, the water from Lake Taneycomo is about 10 feet higher than normal and it spilled over the barrier wall and into the sidewalk. Areas of the parking lot were blocked off, making parking spots an even hotter commodity in the shopping area.

Branson residents are learning to adjust to the occasional flood waters. It flooded in the area just after Christmas 2015, and in 2011.

"You don't get used to it," explained Debi Hartley as she watched Lake Taneycomo creep closer to her home Sunday. "You always hope it doesn't come again, but you get prepared for it when it starts raining and you hear them talking."

A lot of the water that is flowing through Lake Taneycomo came from Arkansas because it sits at a higher elevation. It will eventually go back down to Arkansas and make its way into the Mississippi River.

There are as many as 100 roads closed in Missouri and several school districts in the Branson area were closed Monday. Click here for the full list of Missouri road closures.

Many credit the Army Corps of Engineers for reducing the impact of the floodwaters - and for its constant communication with area residents.

Lenexa-based Heart to Heart International will be sending a second truck filled with relief supplies to the area Monday.

