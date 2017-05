Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police are investigating after a student at F.L. Schlagle High School reported that she was sexually assaulted while at school Monday.

A friend of the victim called police around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators say the alleged crime happened on school property, but they're still working to determine exactly where it happened.

Police say they are questioning the suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital.