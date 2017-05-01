Heart to Heart International prepares to send second truck of supplies to flood victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Volunteers will load up more supplies Monday to send to the victims impacted by the floods.

Heart to Heart International is providing help to families in Neosho, Mo., 166 miles south of Kansas City. They sent out their first truck to the impacted area Sunday afternoon.

The team collected cases of basic hygiene products and will be distributing supplies.

The CEO says they know people need help and are being displaced, and they will be connecting with local organizations to determine what supplies and help they need most.

The American Red Cross also plans to send volunteers to the impacted areas.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency for southern Missouri.

The flooding has closed roads and killed at least two people.