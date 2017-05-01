Homicide victim had moved to get away from violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Relatives of a man found shot and killed in front of a house early Monday morning say the victim had moved away from Kansas City to get away from the violence.

Relatives have identified that man as Brian Grimmett, 27, who leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter and a pregnant fiancée.

Officers in the area of 36th Street and Benton Boulevard reported hearing several gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. They found Grimmett, who had been shot three times, in front of a house on this block.

Relatives said Grimmett grew up in the neighborhood.

He had moved to Manhattan, Kan., about a year ago to start a new life, and had planned to take five nephews to spend the summer with him away from the problems of the urban core.

"He moved out of the city to Kansas because he has a baby on the way, due any day, so just kind of a fresh start," said Tanzie Burch, the victim's sister. "Nobody wants to raise their child in this messed up neighborhood that we grow up in. Everybody wants their child to be able to succeed. And get away from this. So he went there to start over fresh."

Now those nephews aren't going to get the summer trip they looked forward to taking.

And his family doesn't understand why this happened.

Although Grimmett got into some trouble when he was younger, Burch says there's been nothing but love and tributes to him on social media.

Burch and other relatives are hoping someone will step up and tell police what happened to their loved one. Only then will there be justice that all families say they deserve.