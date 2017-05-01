How to avoid burns with essential oils

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There have been recent reports of people getting badly burned while using essential oils. FOX 4 invited local expert Mendy Malott into the studio to share some safety tips to avoid burns. If you still have questions for Malott after watching her segment she will be hosting classes or you can email her at EO.classes@aol.com.

May 2 in Liberty, Mo., from 6 to 8 p.m.

May 7 in Richmond, Mo. at 4:15 p.m. at Body Renewal Salon and Spa

May 13 in Richmond, Mo. at 11 a.m. at Body Renewal Salon and Spa

May 16 in Liberty, Mo. at 7 p.m. at Caribou Coffee

May 19 in Excelsior Springs, Mo. 5 p.m. at "The Mug" Coffee Cafe