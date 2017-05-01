Iowa sheriff’s deputy shot during jail escape dies

COUNCIL BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one of two Iowa sheriff’s deputies who were shot by an inmate escaping from jail has died.

Council Bluffs police say the deputy died at an Omaha hospital, hours after Monday’s escape.

Police say the inmate shot the two deputies and used a stolen transport van to crash through a garage door at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 11 a.m. He then abandoned the van and met an accomplice or stole a car, which he drove over the Missouri River into Omaha, Nebraska, where he was recaptured after crashing during a high-speed chase.

Authorities say the other wounded deputy and an injured civilian are in fair condition.

