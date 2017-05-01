× KCK Archbishop moves to cut ties with Girl Scouts in favor of American Heritage Girls

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kan. is ending its affiliation with the Girl Scouts, the archbishop announced Monday.

Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann said in a Facebook post that he has asked the pastors of his archdiocese to begin “transitioning away from hosting of parish Girl Scout troops and toward the chartering of American Heritage Girls troops.”

The Girl Scouts of USA (GSUSA) has a history of partnership with the Church going back more than 100 years. In recent years, that relationship has become strained due to the Girl Scouts’ purported support of women’s reproductive rights and LGBTQ members, although GSUSA’s website says the group does not have an official position on reproductive rights, abortion, or sexuality issues, and has no affiliation with Planned Parenthood.

Last year, Archbishop of St. Louis Robert Carlson announced he would seek to cut ties with the Girl Scouts, saying the organization’s values are incompatible with the Catholic Church. Carlson said GSUSA and affiliated organizations promote role models like Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan who are “in conflict with Catholic values.”

The Church also writes that it takes issue with GSUSA’s support of “transgendered youth.”

Naumann’s announcement on Monday voices the Church’s support of American Heritage Girls (AHG).

AHG is a Christian-based Scouting organization with 43,000 members. The group promotes more conservative values, more in line with current Church doctrine.

The group’s Statement of Faith notes the sanctity of marriage as “a lifelong commitment before God between a man and a woman.” The inclusion policy on its website writes “All biological girls [emphasis added] of any color, creed, race, national origin and socioeconomic status who agree to live according to the standards of the AHG Oath and the AHG Creed are invited to be members of American Heritage Girls.”

Read Naumann’s full statement below.