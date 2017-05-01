KCMO police investigating two separate homicides that occurred just blocks from each other

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police were busy overnight as they worked two separate homicides just blocks away from each other.

Police say the first occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when a suspect vehicle pulled up alongside another car at the intersection of Swope and Cleveland and started shooting. The suspect sped off and hit another vehicle at Swope and Benton.

The shooting victim, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, an occupant in the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. An occupant in the suspect vehicle was taken into custody.

"We do have a person of interest in custody we speaking to questions but we definitely have more questions not enough answers," Kari Thompson with the Kansas City Police Department said. "Kansas City, this is our 37 homicide we need assistance please reach out call us and talk to us please."

Then around 1:30 a.m. officers on patrol heard several gunshots in the area of 36th and Benton Boulevard. After checking it out they found a man who had been shot in front of a house. He was pronounced dead shortly after KCFD responded to the scene.

Police have not released the identities of either of the victims, nor have they released suspect information in the second shooting.

If you have any information about either of these shootings, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.