Lenexa police searching for burglary suspects after 14 cars were broken into

LENEXA, Kan. -- The search is on for burglary suspects who broke into more than a dozen cars in Lenexa Sunday night.

One of the businesses the burglars targeted is Deluxe Corp near 113th and Renner Road.

Although there are security cameras in the parking lot, that didn't stop the thieves from smashing several car windows and grabbing whatever they could.

FOX 4's Matt Stewart counted at least eight cars with windows covered in plastic sheets with shattered glass littering the ground below each one.

The car burglaries happened around 11 p.m., and are described as quick smash-and-grabs.

One victim told FOX 4 when he came out, he found his belongings scattered all over the parking lot but nothing was taken.

Another employee said the suspects left his phone, which is an older flip phone, on the passenger seat.

According to other employees, the thieves got away with at least one wallet, and now the victims have to go through the trouble of getting their windows replaced.

Lenexa police say these thieves also broke into some other cars at other nearby businesses, for a total of 14.

If you have any information that can help police lead to an arrest, please call TIPS at 816-474-TIPS.