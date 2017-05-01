Metro hometown heroes serving aboard aircraft carrier ‘IKE’ describe life at sea away from family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Photojournalist Jon Haiduk and reporter Dave D'Marko journeyed to the Atlantic Ocean and landed aboard the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Among the 5,000 person crew are Petty First Class Officer Wesley Kastner of Raytown, Mo., and Petty Second Class Officer Kathryn Pierre of Concordia, Mo.

"IKE" completed a seven-month deployment to Iraq and Syria in 2016. Now the crew are taking part in sustainment exercises offshore, readying for their next deployment. This is all while their loved ones, including Pierre's 7-year-old son, wait and worry here at home. Watch their report in the video.