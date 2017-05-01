Metro mom says Lee’s Summit man accused of statutory rape victimized her daughter, calls him a ‘predator’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The mother of a statutory rape victim has come forward to help ensure that there aren't more victims. Garret Laughland is accused of having sex multiple times with a 15-year-old girl who allegedly thought he was much younger.

Laughland is in custody on a half-million dollar bond at the Jackson County Detention Center.

“He may look young and innocent, he is not, he`s a 24-year-old man who`s almost 25, preying on kids that are almost 10 years younger than him. It`s disgusting,” said the victim's mother, who wants to remain anonymous.

FOX 4's Melissa Stern spoke to her on Monday, and she says Laughland did the same thing to her daughter a few years ago. She says he got a slap on the wrist that time, and is hoping this time he's prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“He took advantage. I mean, he knew how old she was. He lied to her about how old he was,” said the mom.

She says her daughter was a victim of Laughland back in 2013.

“This can`t be his first time, I just think this was the first time he was caught,” she added.

In 2013 he pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, and received a suspended imposition of sentence.

“She would have to testify in open court. At the age of 13, she was not prepared for that. She couldn`t take it. She didn`t want to see him, she didn`t want to talk to him,” she explained.

While her daughter was 13 at the time, she says Laughland met her at the mall and told her he was 15 or 16. Police later told her Laughland was actually 20 at that time.

“I couldn`t imagine, she`s a child. Just barely a teenager,” the mom added.

Now -- Laughland is facing more charges. On October 3, 2016 he was charged with second degree rape in Jackson County and originally held on a $75,000 cash bond, but days later it was reduced to $5,000. On October 24 he posted bond and was released from jail while he awaited trial, which is scheduled for September.

“I was heartbroken that somebody else, another family, another girl, has to go through this,” the woman said about the additional charges. “It was bad enough that our family and our child had to go through it, then another one last year, and now another one this year."

He's faces six counts of statutory rape charges from an incident that happened in March of this year where prosecutors filed charges last week. Prosecutors say he violated the terms of his probation, lied about his age, and had sex with a 15-year-old girl he met at a car show.

“He`s obviously going places and meeting people that he`s not supposed to be meeting or hanging around,” the mom said.

Now she's asking others to come forward if he did something to them, so he doesn`t get away with this.

“He`s a predator, he is after our children, and people need to know to keep their eye out, they need to know what he looks like, they need to know to keep their children away from him,” she said.

Conditions of Laughland's new bond mandate that if he posts $500,000 in cash, he's not allowed to be around anyone 17 or younger. He can`t be within 1,000 feet of a school or Boys and Girls Club.

He is scheduled to be in court for the statutory rape charges two weeks from Monday. Laughland's family was not home when FOX 4 tried to get a comment from them.