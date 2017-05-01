Mom of five surprised with scholarship to go back to school, complete dream of graduating college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A mom of five and one of her children will soon have the opportunity to further their education thanks to surprise scholarships.

The two arrived at the Ewing Marion Kauffman School on The Paseo on Monday expecting to fill out paperwork, but were instead informed that they had been selected from a pool of 2,000 applications for scholarships to further their education.

Chaquita's Adult Learning Scholarship includes $5,000 per year for five years. She said in her essay that she wanted to go back to school for her sons and her family.

Her son Kenyon, who also received a scholarship, says he plans to go to Notre Dame to study chemical engineering.

The was the first scholarship given out by KC Scholars, a new scholarship and college savings match program.