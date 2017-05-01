Park rangers rescue dog abused and left to drown in rising waters at Longview Lake

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Park rangers managed to rescue a dog suffering from abuse and left to die, chained to a heavy cinder block at Longview Lake, south of Kansas City, Mo. Now Great Plains SPCA is looking for anyone who might know who is responsible.

Park rangers contacted Animal Control Officer and Great Plains SPCA employee Tonya Hampton Friday morning, where a lab/shepherd mix was found caked in mud, in the water along the shoreline of the lake chained to a 12×12″ cinderblock “presumably left to drown in high water levels,” Great Plains SPCA said in a statement.

“There is no doubt this was intentional,” Hampton said in the statement.

Rangers quickly rescued the animal, and he is now recovering at the Great Plains SPCA’s Independence shelter.

Staff believe the dog, now named Deputy, is between 5 and 7 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Jackson County Animal Control at (913) 475-6164.

Great Plains SPCA later tweeted a photo of Deputy on Monday afternoon.