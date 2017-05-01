Pit bull puppy suffering severe burns revealed to be an accident

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City provided an update on a story involving a puppy suffering severe burns, in what was initially thought to be an act of animal cruelty, but later revealed to be an accident.

The Humane Society posted images on Facebook of a 4-month old pitbull puppy they call Aurora, who was brought in with 2nd and 3rd degree burns covering almost half her body.

The animal welfare organization said the puppy was found running down the street and picked up at 813 S. Feree Street in Kansas City, Kan. and brought in for treatment. They initially thought the puppy was a victim of animal abuse, but were later informed the dog’s injuries were the results of an accident.

KCK Police clarified on Monday that the investigation revealed the puppy accidentally knocked over a pan of hot grease while the owners were cooking.

The owners said they attempted to provide the dog with proper medical treatment, but could not afford it and did not want the dog to be put down.

They said they contacted Animal Control to pick up the dog as a last resort. After an examination, a veterinarian said the injuries were not consistent with gasoline or any type of flammable accelerants.

The puppy is being treated and showing great day-to-day progress. Police said no criminal charges will be filed.

The Humane Society posted several photos and videos of Aurora up and walking around, and eating.

From the Human Society’s Facebook post: