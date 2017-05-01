Several knives featured in Snapchat video threat aimed at Liberty middle school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- In a video posted to Snapchat over the weekend two students are heard warning others not to come to school Monday at South Valley Middle School in the Liberty School District.

Spokesperson for the Liberty School District, Dallas Ackerman, said the threat was brought to the attention of Liberty Police and school district security Saturday night.

In addition to telling kids to avoid school Monday, the video showed several knives on the floor.

The school district did not say what consequences the students will face. They only said the students will be disciplined accordingly.

School began as scheduled Monday at South Valley Middle School.

Principal of South Valley Middle School, Jill Mullen, sent the following letter home to parents Sunday afternoon:

I want to make you aware of an unfortunate situation that occurred this weekend on social media involving students that attend South Valley.

Two students that attend SVMS made a very poor decision and posted a brief video on a social media site making a threat to our school community. Upon receiving word of the post, district security, along with the Liberty Police Department were immediately notified. The students have been identified and will be disciplined accordingly. They are both regretful of their decision and the negative attention it caused.

Please know that the safety of our students and staff here at South Valley and in LPS is top priority, and all threats are taken seriously, whether they are intentional or not.

This also provides yet another opportunity for us to remind our children that making poor choices on social media can not only cause significant consequences, but also leave a negative digital footprint for the students involved.

We thank both our LPS Safety and Security team and Liberty Police for quickly responding to this situation.

We look forward to beginning a great week at South Valley, starting tomorrow morning with a regular school day.

As always, never hesitate contacting me directly with any questions you may have. I can be reached at 816.736.7180.