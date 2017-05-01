Wyandotte County authorities issue bulletin for woman they’re trying to find

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to find a missing woman on Monday night. Bobby McCullough left her home in the 7400 block of Oakland Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

On Monday at about 2 a.m., McCullough called her daughter in North Carolina and said she was lost on a freeway. A news release says she’s currently not answering her cell phone, and the sheriff’s office thinks she may be staying in a motel locally.

McCullough was driving a four-door burgundy 2017 Hyundai SUV with an unknown Arkansas Dealer tag, police say the tag is yellow. She is 67 years old, 5’4″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has grey hair that is usually in a ponytail. She’s believed to have all of her medications, and has not been diagnosed with a mental condition, but does have a pacemaker.

If you’ve seen her or you know where she is, call 911 or (913) 573-8224.