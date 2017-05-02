× 30-yr-old KCK man charged with sexual crime against 14-yr-old

OLATHE, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kan., man was arrested and charged on Tuesday with crimes against a child that police say happened in March.

Bryan Smith, 30, is charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child involving touching as well as indecent solicitation.

Bond is set at $100,000 and he is to be under GPS house arrest if he is released.

According to the court documents, Smith is accused of engaging ‘in lewd fondling or touching with a child who is 14 or more years of age but less than 16-years.’ In this case, the child was born in 2003, making him or her 14-years-old.

Smith is also accused of ‘enticing or inviting or persuading or attempting to persuade a child…. to commit an unlawful sexual act.’

Smith was to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Johnson County Court.