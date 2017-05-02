Devastated metro family recalls when teen was shot and died in father’s arms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro family's world was shattered Sunday night when 18-year-old Isabell Addison was shot and killed.

Police said Addison and her boyfriend were stopped at Swope and Cleveland when someone started shooting at their car.

Addison's sister and father were there when she died, and the family sat down to share their thoughts with FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien.

Her family said 18-year-old Isabell Addison graduated from high school early and was a certified nursing assistant. She wanted to be a RN and she had just moved into an apartment of her own.

Sunday night, Isabell Addison and her 16-year-old sister were at their dad's house just before Isabell lost her life.

"Not even fifteen minutes my daughter is calling me saying 'daddy, somebody shot Bella!' I said 'what?'" the father said.

Marissa Addison was following her sister Isabell home Sunday night. The 16-year-old said she noticed a black car with tinted windows come from behind and pass her fast, then slow down when it was next to her sister.

"I seen the dude struggling to roll down the window. I didn't know what he was doing and then the next thing you knew, I just seen shots fired," Marissa said.

One of those shots hit Isabell in the jaw, another in her chest.

"She was sitting there breathing, trying to get some air," Marissa recalled. "I told her stay with me, Bella. Stay with me."

"I tried my best to save her and I couldn't," her heartbroken father said.

Michael Addison raced to the scene to find his daughter. He said he put pressure on her to stop the bleeding before paramedics arrived, but his daughter died in his arms.

"As many times as I have been there for my child, I couldn't save her this time. I couldn't save her and she took her last breath. I knew she was gone," he said.

"It is just not fair; this violence has to stop," said Dorothy Solis, Isabell's mom.

That Sunday was the end of a special mother/daughter's weekend. The three spent time shopping and cooking, among other things.

When the girls left their mother's house Sunday night to go to their dad's, she had no idea it would be the last time she would see Isabell alive, but remembers the last thing they said to each other.

"I love you. That was one word we always learned to say to each other," the mother said.

"Isabell was a good person. She did not, she did not, did not deserve this," Michael added. "Please, whoever you are whoever you are, turn yourself in. Do the right thing."

Police said they are still looking for the shooter. If you have any information about that can help police solve this case, please call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.